I am writing to note that a frequent barb against Susan Coliins during the past senatorial election was her very frequent tendency to vote “yea” for almost every Donald Trump-Republican nominee for the federal judiciary.

To see if this tendency has survived a rigorous election, I have been carefully checking the weekly Senate votes published on Page B2 of the Maine/New England section of the Maine Sunday Telegram.

Sure enough, Ms. Collins has voted for every such judicial nominee without fail, severely contrasting with our independent senator, Angus King, who voted against almost every such candidate. This week’s example shows Sen. Collins voting “yea” for all five Trump federal nominees, while Sen. King voted for only one such nominee.

Appears that Sen. Collins is remaining partial to Republican-Trump judicial nominees. I guess our concerns over a huge tipping of our judicial branch toward a “wicked” Republican-conservative branch will only get deeper. Does Sen. Collins ever listen to her voting constituents? May God help us all.

John Kirby

New Gloucester

