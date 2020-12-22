Re: “About 90,000 sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy” (Nov. 17, Page A2):

I’m glad to say that Boy Scouts was a positive experience. I learned much about camping and leadership. It was fun and helped prepare me for life.

There was probably abuse, but it never reached me. I would hate to see the whole system destroyed by predators.

I made friends and learned a lot in Boy Scouts. Don’t destroy an institution because adults abuse the situation.

Timothy Wright

Berwick

