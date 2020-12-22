FREEPORT – Eric D. Blanchard, 87, died at home on Dec. 19, 2020, in the loving care of his wife, Judith and daughter, Jordana.

A Philadelphia native, Eric was proud of his work as a newspaperman and civil rights activist.

Having fallen in love with Maine during a college summer in the ’50s, Eric moved to Freeport in August, 1994.

Donations in Eric’s memory can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

