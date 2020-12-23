I have a problem with Jim Fossel’s column of Dec. 20. I understand that opinion writers get a lot of leeway, as they should. But they should not be allowed to present as fact something that’s just not true.

In Sunday’s column, he closes by calling for “both” parties to end efforts to drive down voter turnout. It’s just not true that both parties have done this.

The Portland Press Herald has published articles about the history of Republican-organized efforts to suppress votes and outright intimidate voters. There is no current history of the Democrats organizing such efforts. Fossel’s suggestion otherwise is a factual falsehood that you should not allow to appear, even in an opinion piece.

Joseph W. O’Donnell

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: