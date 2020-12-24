I wish that the next round of vaccines would go to parents, especially those who work at risky places, Bath Iron Works employees, for example. What will happen to their children if they become hospitalized? What if the children develop mild COVID at the same time that their parents are hospitalized with it? What if one or both of their parents die? The risk to young parents is just too great.
We are young grandparents, granted, are not in care homes, and currently it isn’t too difficult for us to stay out of the “line of fire” in regards to COVID. But for our adult children, they have no choice. They must work or lose their jobs. And they are constantly exposed to people who really don’t care.
Up to 1 in 5 young adults may require hospitalization if they contract COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinate those who work at nursing homes, vaccinate those who might bring home the virus to their families. The rest of us can stay home, stay safe and wait.
Jenny Ruth Yasi
Freeport
