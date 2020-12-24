Do you really believe we Mainers are “pulling together” against COVID?

On Tuesday, my partner, a nurse, walked into Waldo’s, a popular general store in Falmouth, to buy a breakfast sandwich. She was followed by a crew of four men, none of whom was wearing a mask.

As they moved around the store and the clerk said nothing, my partner explained to him loudly for all to hear that her nursing colleagues were totally exhausted caring daily for the sick and dying due to COVID. Her simple question was, “How could anyone still not wear a mask?” But the clerk said nothing, and the men just chuckled and glared at her as she left.

In Maine, that day’s COVID new-case total was 458 and the death toll was 10. Some people are not “pulling together,” and apparently have learned to be proud of it.

Peter Wiles

North Yarmouth

