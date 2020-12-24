Do you really believe we Mainers are “pulling together” against COVID?
On Tuesday, my partner, a nurse, walked into Waldo’s, a popular general store in Falmouth, to buy a breakfast sandwich. She was followed by a crew of four men, none of whom was wearing a mask.
As they moved around the store and the clerk said nothing, my partner explained to him loudly for all to hear that her nursing colleagues were totally exhausted caring daily for the sick and dying due to COVID. Her simple question was, “How could anyone still not wear a mask?” But the clerk said nothing, and the men just chuckled and glared at her as she left.
In Maine, that day’s COVID new-case total was 458 and the death toll was 10. Some people are not “pulling together,” and apparently have learned to be proud of it.
Peter Wiles
North Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Drug conviction yields federal prison sentence for OOB resident
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Legislators assigned to committees ahead of session in New Year
-
Times Record
A Christmas message from Bishop Deeley
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Congressional delegation backs addressing erosion at Saco beach
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford City Council rejects zoning change
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.