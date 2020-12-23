In the Dec. 22 Press Herald, a letter writer (John Kirby) laments Sen. Susan Collins approving each of President Trump’s judicial nominees for the federal court last week, adding that Sen. Angus King opposed most of them. The writer concludes his letter asking if Sen. Collins ever listened to her constituents.

Perhaps the writer wasn’t aware that Susan Collins won the election in a decisive manner and is in fact doing what he asked and actually listening to her constituents.

Perhaps we should be asking our own questions such as: Why is our so-called “independent” senator opposing each of the nominees? What will his voting record be with President-elect Joe Biden’s nominees?

I’ll bet Sen. Collins will vote in support of more judicial nominees of President-elect Biden than Sen. King did of President Trump.

The election is over, so let’s move on.

Steven Edmondson

Topsham

