Midcoast Youth Center has met its goal of raising $15,000 that will be matched by a local supporter. The 15to30 Campaign kicked off in October and far has reached over $30,000 in donations, making the larger total around $45,000.

“It’s incredibly exciting — and rewarding — to see this kind of support,” Executive Director Jamie Dorr said in a news release. “This fundraiser will not only ensure we can cover the costs of our new teaching kitchen, but it also solidifies critical staffing. We’re growing, constantly, and every dollar will be so well spent. Our typical fundraiser planning had to dramatically change this year, and we’re beyond relieved that we’re able to keep the doors open and the lights on.”

Additionally, items for the center’s kitchen — where students will learn basics of cooking and nutrition — have been donated, such as cabinets, countertops, wall oven and dishwasher. Kennebec Builders has donated the cost of building; funds will cover any equipment, plumbing and safety work that needs to be done as the kitchen takes shape. Plans for a laundry set-up for the Merrymeeting Project’s homeless youth are also in the planning stages.

“We’re just overwhelmed by the response,” Dorr said. “This has been a very difficult year, and the work itself has been challenging beyond what we ever imagined. So many organizations are doing important work right now. It’s so validating to see how important the future of our youth is to our community; they understand what is at risk.”