MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. – Bernetta “Netta” J. Marean, 80, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Waters of Mountain View. Bernetta was born on Oct. 12, 1940 in Portland, Maine, to the late Alroy E. and Elva (Lovering) Wilson.

Netta was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mountain View, Arkansas, and worked for many years in nursing and senior care. As a young woman she enjoyed swimming and taught many children, including her own, how to swim. Netta and her late husband, Wayne, enjoyed travelling together, especially their visit to Alberta, Canada, with her parents. Netta also enjoyed participating with Wayne in the Gold Wing rallies in Maine and in Arkansas. Netta had a youthful spirit and enjoyed meeting new people. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and her many good friends.

Netta is survived by her children, Lynne Crandall of Portland, Maine and Scott Crandall of Mechanic Falls, Maine; her four grandchildren, Preston, Ellen, Thomas and Peterson. Whitney and Erick Mendoza of Mountain View, Arkansas and their three children were also very special to Netta.

The family will have a private celebration of life in the spring.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous