PORTLAND – Marie H. “Lila” Dube, 98, formerly of Fort Kent, died peacefully on Dec. 15, 2020, following a brief illness.

Lila was born in Eagle Lake, Maine, on June 17, 1922, the daughter of the late Emile and Leona (Dumont) Gagne. She graduated from Fort Kent Community High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Fort Kent Normal School.

On Dec. 31, 1944, Lila married Patrick L. Dube in Eagle Lake.

Lila worked for the Sears Roebuck Company, retiring in the nineties after more than thirty years of service.

In her spare time, Lila enjoyed playing cards with friends, cross-country skiing and bowling on her league. She was a firm believer that the big meal of the day should be lunch and would come home every day at lunch time to serve the meal. She had a strong work ethic and nothing would keep her from going, even if it meant climbing a snow bank to get there.

Lila was a lifelong communicant of the Catholic Church and a 70-plus year member of St. Louis Church in Fort Kent. She was active in the Columbiettes, the Cursoillo Prayer Group, and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She had a strong faith.

It was at the age of 60 that Lila learned how to drive, followed by learning how to cross country ski. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family.

Lila was predeceased by her husband, Patrick L. Dube in 1989; four sisters, Loretta Soucie, Lucille Bretton, Beatrice Sime, and Jeanette Thibodeau; three brothers, Louis, Camille, and Neil Gagner. She is survived by two sons, Peter and his wife Joan Dube of Windham, and Maurice Dube and his wife Patricia Kirkpatrick of Maryland; two daughters, Judith Dube of Madawaska, and Carol Settle and her husband Nicholas Allawas of Souh Carolina; four grandchildren, Paul and Anna Dube of Windham, and April Settle and Kelly Hall of South Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Livingston, Kaylee Hall, and Preston Hall.

Visiting hours celebrating Lila’s life will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be private in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Lila’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

