RANGELEY – Craig Edward Lee, of Rangeley, formerly of Westbrook and Bath, died on Dec. 18, 2020, after contracting COVID-19. He was born on Feb. 13, 1943, in Lewiston to Charles W. and Dorothy Chase Lee. Craig was raised in Bath, graduating from Morse High School in 1961. He attended Husson College in Bangor, where he participated in collegiate sports on the Soccer and Basketball teams. After marrying and starting a family, Craig graduated from Husson College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business.

He worked in Retail Management and opened his own business, Lee’s Market, in Bath, in 1975. He was a popular figure in the community and gave back to it, sponsoring the Lee’s Market Little League team, and coaching boys’ basketball, Pop Warner Football and soccer. An avid sport enthusiast, he followed Morse High School sports, the Boston Red Sox, the Celtics and the Patriots, and grew into a bigger hockey fan after his grandsons began playing it. He enjoyed the beaches of coastal Maine, the arts, and making jokes. Craig never met a stranger. His biggest passion was to meet people and share in conversation.

Craig later sold the business, and joined Bath Iron Works working in Materials Management until his retirement. Not content to sit on the sidelines, he continued to work part-time jobs and volunteer for many years.

Craig married his wife Kathleen (Welch) Lee on Oct. 11, 1997, and moved to Westbrook, Maine, where he was an active congregant of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland and served as an usher for several years. After more than 20 contented years in Westbrook, he and Kathie moved to Rangeley, a special place for him where his parents had taken him over the many summers of his childhood.

Craig is predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, Gregory. He is survived by his devoted wife, his brother, Bruce Lee (Susan) of Bath, his sister Barbara Lee Gaul (Allen) of Bath; his three daughters whom he adored, Carrie C. Lee of Forest Hills, N.Y., Stacy S. (Lee) Dickson of Orlando, Fla., and her husband Scott, Jessica J. (Lee) MacLeod of Milford, N.H., and her husband Robert; his stepdaughter, Maureen (Frazier) Weatherby of Windham and her husband Jason; and his nine grandchildren, Sydney, Maya, and Grant Dickson, Alexander and Dylan MacLeod, and Owen, Oliver, Callie and Kate Weatherby. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, his first wife and mother of his children Michelle (Turcotte) Dubay, stepsons Michael and Matthew Krannig, and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church in Bath will be held in the summer of 2021.

