MADISON – While sitting in her favorite chair and gazing out on the orchard and fields she loved, Katharine “Katy” Boardman Philbrick died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at her home in Madison.

She cared deeply for her immediate and extended family, for her church family, and for her friends. Katy was a loving Mom, Stepmom, Grandmother and wife. Katy’s legacy will be her kindness and empathy toward all she knew, often placing their needs above her own. She delighted in and encouraged the accomplishments of others, and shared in their joys and their sadness.

Katy married William L. “Bill” Philbrick later in her life, and in Bill she found a kindred spirit – a kind, generous man who made the lives of others better. If there is solace in Katy’s death, it is in knowing that she will be joining her Bill at long last.

Katy had a deep and abiding faith in God, and was an active member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Skowhegan, which she was pivotal in founding, building, and supporting. Her church family loved and supported her, through good times and bad. Knowing Katy, she would say she got far more than she gave to All Saints, but those from her church family so appreciated all she did for them. Katy did not wear her faith on her sleeve, but her faith was a comfort and a joy to her, especially in the last years of her life. She is not alone now, but part of the spiritual firmament she nurtured for so long.

Katy will be so missed and long remembered by her sons Geoffrey and wife Anne LaFond, Peter and wife Michelle Jodoin LaFond, Mark LaFond and wife Vickie Riley, stepson William (Billy) Philbrick and wife Nancy Brucker, stepdaughter Kathy Philbrick-Gates and husband Skip Gates, and stepdaughter Judy Philbrick; as well as her grandchildren, Sarah Delaney Jackson, Hunter LaFond, Elyse LaFond, Emily LaFond, Michael LaFond, Bennett LaFond, Grace Riley, Sam Gates, Peter Gates, Melissa Gates, Jasmine Gates, Kendra Elliston and Conor Elliston.

Katy was predeceased by her husband William Philbrick; and by her grandson William Henry Philbrick Gates.

Special thanks to Laura Peterson, whose loving home care and companionship gave Katy the gift of staying happily in her own home in the last years of her life. Billy and Kathy Philbrick were also an ongoing source of strength and support for Katy.

Funeral services and a celebration of her life will be held at Katy’s beloved All Saints Episcopal Church in Skowhegan whenever it will be safe to gather.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

a donation may be made

in Katy’s name to:

All Saints

Episcopal Church

169 Malbon Mills Rd.

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Guest Book