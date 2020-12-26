As a former command-level police officer, I am writing to express my disappointment in the Sentinel Program started by the Maine Association of Police (“Maine police union group to start legal defense fund for officers,” Dec. 20).

The fact that, because of the arrest of the Minneapolis police officers responsible for the killing of George Floyd, the union hopes to raise $100,000 to help defend police officers who may be charged with crimes is both tone deaf and a bit “in your face.”

While it is unfortunate that people now assume that the police are guilty of misconduct whenever a police-involved shooting occurs, that immediate reaction is based on clear and obvious evidence of police misconduct in shootings and other violent behavior across the United States in the past few years.

With all the talk about “defunding” the police, it would seem to me that the police in Maine would want to be out in front of, and participating in, any police reform discussions so as to ensure that the general public is aware of and understands the difficulties that police face. Raising money to defend officers ahead of potential bad acts does not project an interest in cooperation to the public.

Rob Yandow

York

