As self serving as this sounds, my son is a family doctor in Portland. While Maine Medical Center personnel are receiving the vaccine, many doctors and nurses on the front lines are not.

My son has been told to expect to wait for another month to receive the vaccine. Shouldn’t they be the priority? If they get sick, they cannot serve their patients. Yet, daily my son is seeing patients with symptoms or who have tested positive for the virus.

Likewise, my doctor in my small community is in a similar circumstance. Often, she reported to me, patients come in, some not wearing masks, who are COVID-positive.

These dedicated medical personnel should get the vaccine immediately. I urge Gov. Mills and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah to make this a priority. These dedicated professionals deserve more than our thanks.

Hugh Riddleberger
Nobleboro

