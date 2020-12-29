As referenced in the letter by Ginny Schneider on Dec. 8, it is imperative for our nation to avoid a war with Iran. As suggested, a step toward this goal would be for our Maine senators to support the repeal of the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq. Ending this authorization was in the initial House version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. Our war with Iraq ended long ago and the 2002 authorization should not be extended to Iran. We need to solve our disagreements with Iran and seek diplomacy rather than war.
Over the years, authorizations for military force have provided a blank check for endless wars, and increased rather than decreased tensions in the region.
Earlier this year, the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani prompted Iran to retaliate by attacking a U.S. military base in Iraq. We must not continue to perpetuate this cycle. Aggression leads to retaliation and an endless cycle of war.
We are playing with fire and losses could be massive. But we still have the chance to turn in the right direction. Right now, we must devote our time and energy to the immediate enemy that is affecting millions worldwide, COVID-19.
I urge Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins to please take action by taking a firm stand against the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force and encourage its repeal in the 2021 NDAA, as we continue to take collective steps to repair our relationship with Iran.
Beatrice Braeuer
Scarborough
