Our Christmas season this year was one of virtual events and Zoom gatherings. There were a few live events where people could safely gather to enjoy the spirit of the season. Your newspapers were informed of one such gathering.

With all the passengers wearing masks, the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum operated the Holiday Express with a steam locomotive and 10-car train to take guests from Portland’s Ocean Gateway Terminal to the North Pole for a safely distanced visit with Santa. These trains operated three times a week starting the day after Thanksgiving right up to Dec. 23.

As a former trustee and current chair of our capital campaign for a new station, I diligently looked through the paper I subscribe to and saw no notice of this event. Our small nonprofit is working very hard to preserve the history of Maine’s 2-foot-gauge railroad history, and notice of our event would have been a great help for our major fundraiser. Let’s hope during the holiday season of 2021, the MaineToday Media newspapers can do a better job informing their readers of this fun event for young and old alike.

Jerry Angier

Scarborough

