The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office has dropped an aggravated assault charge against a Portland woman because of insufficient evidence.

Portland police responded to a 911 call from Deering Oaks in July and found a 22-year-old woman with an apparent stab injury on her hand from a fight. The victim was treated at the scene.

Samantha Velez, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, which is a Class B crime. The following month, a judge reduced her bail to personal recognizance, which would have allowed her to be released under supervision. Court documents show she was indicted on that single felony charge in September.

But before her next court appearance, the prosecutor filed a motion to dismiss the charge.

“From the investigation, we learned some more information that led us to not go forward with the charges,” District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said, although he said he could not offer specifics.

Defense attorney Stephen Shea, who represented her in this case, said he could not provide any additional information. The case closed in October.

