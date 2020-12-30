Brenda Lee Alexander Uhle 1950 – 2020 MESQUITE, Nev. – Brenda Lee Uhle, of Mesquite, Nev., passed away at home on Dec. 3, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Brenda was born in Brunswick Maine, the first of seven children, to Kenneth S Alexander and Jaqueline (Coombs) Alexander Skelton. She was born into a very large extended family that she loved very much. She was raised primarily in Bowdoin and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1968. In August 1970 she gave birth to her son Leroy (Pete) Letourneau II and in September of 1980 she married her life partner and best friend Michael S. Uhle of Bowdoinham. Brenda began working for the USPS as a rural carrier in 1974, and with the help of a sharp mind, ambition and natural people skills, forged a career with the postal service that lasted until her retirement. The last 20+ years she was in the role of Postmaster in the West Forks, Jackman and Greene. She enjoyed helping people and building relationships within the communities and, as with most of her endeavors, she excelled. She also developed many friendships with other postmasters while a member of NAPUS, serving as secretary for some time as well as receiving Postmaster of the Year recognition in 1993. She loved seeing her Postal friends at convention every year and many of these friendships would last the rest of her life. Brenda valued experiences and travel over material possessions and would gladly forgo a fancy car for an additional trip or two to Vegas, one of her favorite destinations. She also loved to share these experiences with her family, friends, postal girlfriends and of course, always, Michael. She would try anything from Whitewater Rafting, to Snowmobiling in Yellowstone (another favorite destination). She loved National parks but also the diverse cultural offerings of big cities and had been to many throughout the U.S.. Brenda was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Robin Alexander and Jason Alexander and sisters, Cindy Lebourdais and Cheryl Alexander; as well as many beloved aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Michael; stepfather, Tom Skelton; sister Elaine and husband Kevin Kelly, and brother, Spencer Alexander. She is also survived by her son Pete and his wife Katrina Letourneau; as well as her grandson Grayson, with whom she had a very close relationship. Also left behind are her special friends Trisha, Dot, Judy and Nancy. There will be a Committal Service at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in the spring.

