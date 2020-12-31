In something of a surprise, the player drafted by the Boston Celtics at No. 26 a few months ago has won a place in the rotation, while the talented shooter taken at No. 14 is still feeling his way along.

But if Aaron Nesmith is still, quite understandably, acclimating to the speed of the NBA game, his time will come, says Coach Brad Stevens. It just so happens that Payton Pritchard’s own rare shooting ability, combined with point guard skills that the Celtics greatly need in the absence of Kemba Walker, has created an earlier rotational opportunity.

“Obviously, you can only play five guys at a time,” Stevens said before the Celtics’ game against Memphis on Wednesday night.

“We’ve got several guys that are high-minute players at (Nesmith’s) position. Very often it’s hard to crack when you’re in an eight or nine-man rotation. And three of our (centers), in our (top) nine, are guys that will play (center) most exclusively. So it’s a unique situation right now from that standpoint.

“(Nesmith is) doing everything that he needs to do. He’s working really hard. He’s a guy that does not have the same level of experience as others but will catch up quickly because of his work ethic, his personality, who he is and everything else. The biggest key for him is just stay upbeat. He’ll get plenty of opportunities as this season goes along, and whether that happens tonight, whether that happens down the road, I have no doubt that he’ll be ready.”

THURSDAY’S GAMES

BULLS 133, WIZARDS 130: Otto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and Chicago, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, won at Washington.

The Bulls played without Lauri Markkanen, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as well as forward Chandler Hutchison and guards Ryan Arcidiacano and Tomas Satoransky.

Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple-double in his four games with Washington, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Thomas Bryant and Bradley Beal each scored 28 points for Washington (0-5).

76ERS 116, MAGIC 92: Joel Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds in three quarters, and visiting Philadelphia handed Orlando its first loss.

PACERS 119, CAVALIERS 99: Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and made two of Indiana’s 16 3-pointers in a victory at home against Cleveland.

ROCKETS 122, KINGS 119: John Wall had 22 points and nine assists in his first game since 2018, James Harden had a big finish to score 33 points, and Houston won at home.

