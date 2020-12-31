City, mayor back veterans

Mayor Mike Foley, speaking at a Dec. 19 at a veterans’ flag folding ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery, said the city is committed to supporting all past and present veterans.

The city has the state’s only municipal Veterans’ Services Office, headed by Marine Corps veteran Arty Ledoux at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 Maine will present another flag folding ceremony on Memorial Day 2021 at Riverbank Park. The flag will be presented to Foley and will be installed on the Veterans Rest Memorial Flagpole at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Rolling Thunder raises awareness about POW/MIA matters. Air Force veteran Ryan Kelley, president, and Navy veteran Bill Clark, chairman of the board, lead Chapter 2, which meets monthly at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday at American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St.

