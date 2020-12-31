High school athletics will remain on hold in the four southern Maine counties of Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York until after the rest of the state can begin playing competitive games.

That’s the result of those four counties still be designated “yellow” by the Maine Department of Education on Thursday. Schools within yellow counties are unable to hold any athletic activities, with coaches limited to communicating with their players virtually, according to guidelines established by the Maine Principals’ Association and state agencies.

As of now, no changes have been made to the MPA’s plan to allow schools in “green” counties to begin full-scale practices on Monday. The first allowable day for competition is still set for Jan. 11.

Schools in yellow counties will only be allowed to have virtual interaction between coaches and athletes until being reclassified as “green.”

The next DOE update will be provided on Jan. 15.

The DOE’s color-coded system, designed in July, has been used to represent what the agency determines to be the risk of community spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The DOE’s announcement came on a day when the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 13 additional deaths and, for the third time in eight days, more than 700 new COVID-19 cases. While northern Maine counties were not designated to be in the higher-risk “yellow” category, both Aroostook and Penobscot are now being “closely monitored,” because their test positivity rates are above the state average.

The four “yellow” counties had both test positivity rates and new case rates per 10,000 residents above the state averages, according to the DOE release.

The release also noted that, based on Maine CDC data, there continues to be a lower rate of transmission of COVID-19 in schools compared to the general population: a rate of 33.5 new cases per 100,000 staff and students, compared to 89.4 per 100,000 statewide over the past 30 days.

On Dec. 18, Cumberland County was added to the “yellow” list for the first time.

Androscoggin, Oxford and York counties have been yellow since the start of winter skills and conditioning workouts at other Maine schools on Dec. 7.

York County spent the first five weeks of the shortened fall season in the yellow category. Other counties, including Oxford, had two-week periods of inactivity because of a yellow designation.

In addition to the impact on high school athletics, club and youth recreational activities are also affected, based on language in Maine’s Community Sports Guidelines that states: “Organizers of community sports should suspend competitions and group practices in counties categorized as ‘Yellow.'”

This story will be updated.

