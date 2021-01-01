Winter sports for veterans

Pineland Farms’ Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training cross-country skiing/snowshoeing program is available every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon now through March, weather and snow conditions permitting. The program is free to all veterans with physical disabilities, traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress, and is lead by Kristina Sabasteanski, an Army veteran, two-time Olympic biathlete and occupational therapist.

The group will adhere to COVID-19 restrictions with social distancing, wearing masks and staying outdoors during programming. No experience is necessary. Ski instruction and equipment for skiing and snowshoeing are provided free of charge.

The program also welcomes all veterans who are interested in volunteering.

To learn more about volunteering or to RSVP to the program, contact Sabasteanski at [email protected] or 310-8694. RSVP by Sunday of the week or weeks you would like to join. Check out the program’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VeteransAdaptiveSportsTraining for more information.

Several cross-country ski excursions and day hikes are also planned for this winter, but dates are to be determined due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Snowshoe adventure

Adventurers, ages 4 and up, are invited to join in a snowy trek at Pineland Farms from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5. Participants will gear up in snowshoes and warm winter wear and head out for a short walk through the fields while (hopefully) spying wildlife along the way.

The cost is $6 per person, which includes snowshoe rental. Tickets can be purchased online at shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events. The program is weather dependent.

Educator-led activities require all participants to wear masks. Participants should be prepared to be outside for the entirety of the program. Group sizes are limited.

This program meets at the Education Barn in the Family Farmyard, 110b Valley Farm Road. Contact the Education Department at 650-3031 or [email protected] with any questions. For storm cancellations, see WCSH6 News Center Maine Closings and Delays.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: