SACO – Barbara Winslow Manning 92, passed away at The Inn at Atlantic Heights on Dec. 25, 2020. She was born in Waltham, Mass. on March 4, 1928, the daughter of Winslow and Eva Terfry French.

Barbara graduated from Waltham High School and continued her education with a one-year certificate program from Boston University. She married Richard Manning in 1948. They remained happily married for 59 years before he passed away in 2007. Much of their married life was spent In Billerica, Mass. where they were very active in their community.

Barbara was a Girl Scout leader for many years and a regular player in a long-standing bridge group. She was employed by Davis Florists in Billerica and Minuteman Press in Lexington, but first and foremost considered herself a homemaker. Barbara loved sewing for her children and grandchildren. In 1989 Barbara and Dick retired to Saco after renovating a cottage they purchased in the 1960s.

Barbara was a member of the First Parish Congregational Church where she was an active member of the Women’s Fellowship Group, played in the bell choir, and volunteered at the Saco Food Pantry.

She was predeceased by her two sisters, June Howe and Ann Rickert.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Audrey Northway of Saco, Sandra Lupoli of Hampton, N.H., and Nancy Sutton of Chesnee, S.C. She has seven grandchildren, Andrea, Rachel, Nathan, Ryan, Lori, Sophie and Molly; and seven great-grandchildren, Alexa, Tyler, Adelaide, Sierra, Teddy, Andrew, and Jackson.

Barbara’s daughters would like to thank the staff and administrators of The Inn at Atlantic Heights in Saco for taking such good care of their mother for the past four years. In these challenging times the facility has been dutiful in following CDC guidelines and finding ways to make window visits, masked and distant outdoor visits, and Zoom calls possible.

The family is planning a private ceremony in the late spring or summer when it is safe to travel. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco is entrusted with her arrangements. Words of remembrance may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the

Saco Food Pantry,

P.O. Box 246,

Saco, ME 04072.

Guest Book