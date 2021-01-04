Re: pardons:
While 2 million sad souls rot in our jails and prisons, one in five of them for committing nonviolent drug offenses, our thuggish president puts convicted killers, corrupt politicians and other dangerous predators back on our streets.
Shame and disgust come to mind.
Michael Petit
Portland
