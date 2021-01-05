The 2020 election raised questions about vote gathering, deliveries, machines, polling place management, absentee and mail-in ballots, tally stoppages, voter registrations and identification, multiple votes, etc. Tallies for Donald Trump suddenly decreased by the number that Joe Biden’s increased in certain states. The honest and independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson has compiled many examples and provided links. To say the least, they are alarming.

I have read often that “courts have rejected the case.” I almost never see details so that I can make my own assessments. Here is one example: On Dec. 14 a judge ordered the release of a forensic examination of Dominion voting machines in Antrim County, Michigan, conducted in connection with a lawsuit filed by attorney Matthew DePerno. The examination concluded that Dominion software is designed with a 68 percent error rate, regardless of the age and update status of the software. This causes 68 percent of votes to be flagged for “adjudication,” which means the votes are examined, tabulated and pushed through by a third party.

The examination also reported that data for this election were promptly and improperly deleted on Nov. 4, although data for all other elections dating back to 2014 were available. There are hundreds more examples cited by Attkisson.

Maybe I am off base, but this does not feel right. I feel like information is being withheld and stories are being purposely ignored.

Election integrity is fundamental to a free society. It must be proved, repaired if necessary and every doubt removed, every election. Where is the alarm, curiosity or thorough examination from this paper?

George Lawson

Gorham

