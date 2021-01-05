We had to do virtual school with our son in third grade while our son in sixth grade attends hybrid middle school. While middle school is going fine, elementary school is not. From the day school started, which was one week later than hybrid students at the same school, the district has been failing our virtually educated kids.

I have spoken to other parents. I have spoken to the teacher. I have spoken to the team lead. I have spoken to the wonderful principal and guidance counselor, who have been excluded from participation in the virtual program. I have spoken to the superintendent. I have spoken to the assistant superintendent. I have contacted every member of the school board. All that School Administrative District 6 has done is work on improving the hybrid program, with nothing but a cursory nod to the kids doing virtual school.

The SAD 6 virtual school team lead has agreed with me that the program is awful. SAD 6 has told me that the program will not be fixed until September 2021, basically saying it has given up on virtual school for the current year. The district is failing to provide education to an entire group of children and it is shameful.

How dare SAD 6 give us the same trite answers week after week. How dare it offer subpar programming in the fall, when in the spring it rose to the challenge and provided consistency in education. Its excuses fall flat and are the only thing it continues to offer us.

Sarah Pinault

Buxton

