I am writing this letter as a response to an article published on Page B1 of the Portland Press Herald on Jan. 2. In “Legislator raises new call for old state flag,” Michael Kelley of The Forecaster described how Rep. Sean Paulhus, D-Bath, is initiating action to replace the current Maine flag with a similar one that was flown more than 100 years ago.

This is the second year in a row where a Maine legislator is working to replace the current state flag.

Is that really a prudent use of time by our Legislature? How much time needs to be spent on such legislation when we have many other issues to address? The pandemic, vaccination accessibility, the opioid epidemic, affordable housing, food bank distribution, a myriad of Medicare and Medicaid problems, education and corporate responsibility are but a few of the issues that need attention. This non-exclusive list is plenty to keep our elected officials busy, coupled with many other projects.

I’m not sure the cost of this whole project (I’m sure that is well-buried in the fine print), but any penny spent on this ridiculous initiative is a penny that could further many other more important issues finding their way into the lives of Mainers right now. Rep. Paulhus, please focus your efforts where we need them. The current state flag will fly just fine.

Richard Palombo

Casco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: