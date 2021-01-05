I am a Republican. I always vote for Republican candidates, because I believe the Republican Party has the best understanding of how the American economy works and of how to make America and all of her citizens prosper.

But Donald Trump lost the election for president in 2020. Joe Biden won. Fair and square. Anyone who disputes that is an enemy to America and to American democracy.

The senators and congressional representatives who are trying to impede the approval of Joe Biden as our next president are traitors to America and to our democracy. We need to vote them out of office! They don’t deserve to serve in a public office in the United States of America.

Kurt M. Wicks

Acton

