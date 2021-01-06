I believe it makes sense for interested laypeople like myself to be trained to give the coronavirus vaccine. I am not afraid to give shots (I have dogs), and I want to help. I don’t want to be licensed or take jobs from anyone in the future or now.
I understand there are probably state and professional regulations that would have to be temporarily amended to allow something like this to happen; however, I think it would make sense.
We need to get as many people as at all possible vaccinated in as short a time as possible. Why not take advantage of volunteers (with supervision, of course)? I would sign up in a heartbeat.
Margaret Kotin
Boothbay
