In regard to George Lawson’s letter published on Jan. 5:
I believe that responsible journalism should weigh the credibility of information before publishing it. When a team of lawyers working for months cannot convince any judicial authority that there has been enough done “wrong” during the election to merit overturning the results – including judges appointed by Republicans and by President Trump himself – then what exactly is the story?
You might also recall that the president appointed a special commission headed by Vice President Mike Pence and Kris Kobach after the 2016 election to examine election irregularities – a group that quietly disbanded within a year without issuing a report.
Certainly, in every election mistakes are made. But the numbers have not been shown to be significant enough to change the results of this election. And I, for one, can’t believe that there is any conspiracy broad enough to change the numbers materially nor clever enough to go undetected by those devoted to finding such irregularities.
Let us acknowledge that Joe Biden won this election because more people in enough of the right places chose him and produced more than the required 270 electoral votes in his favor.
Jan. 6 is Epiphany – time for all Americans to have one and move on!
Paul Clancy
Peaks Island
