Hearing President Trump flex his extortionist muscle against Georgia election officials makes me even angrier at Sen. Susan Collins.

The tapes obtained through The Washington Post’s reporting make it clear the president has not learned any lessons.

I’ve never felt more let down than when watching Collins, who I voted for twice, sit on her hands, ignoring her responsibility at the impeachment hearings. I didn’t vote for her a third time because of that failure and won’t ever again.

But if Sen. Collins has seen the light, and if she still values those who have voted for her in the past for the right reasons (honesty, integrity, hard work), then she will stand up and boldly throw the truth back at her Republican colleagues this week. I’m hopeful but not encouraged.

Chuck Anschutz

Bridgton

