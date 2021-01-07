Hearing President Trump flex his extortionist muscle against Georgia election officials makes me even angrier at Sen. Susan Collins.
The tapes obtained through The Washington Post’s reporting make it clear the president has not learned any lessons.
I’ve never felt more let down than when watching Collins, who I voted for twice, sit on her hands, ignoring her responsibility at the impeachment hearings. I didn’t vote for her a third time because of that failure and won’t ever again.
But if Sen. Collins has seen the light, and if she still values those who have voted for her in the past for the right reasons (honesty, integrity, hard work), then she will stand up and boldly throw the truth back at her Republican colleagues this week. I’m hopeful but not encouraged.
Chuck Anschutz
Bridgton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Jan. 7
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Senior College offers winter classes
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine’s former secretary of state won’t be missed
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Attack on Biden victory in line with Republican voter-suppression efforts
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Polar Dip invites hardy to take plunge to help eliminate hunger
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.