Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap worked his last day Dec. 31. This newspaper wrote a glowing article about him and what a great job he had done as secretary of state (Nov. 30). There was also an editorial praising him (Our View, Dec. 1).

Let me be very clear, Secretary Dunlap was our worst secretary of state, ever, and he is likely to hold that title forever.

This is a man who decided that First Amendment rights extend to license plates. They do not, just as they do not extend to yelling, “Fire!” in a crowded theater.

Picture this, you are driving on a road along with your 4- or 5-year-old daughter. At a traffic light you pull up behind another car. Your daughter reads the license plate and asks, “Dad, what does EFF U mean?” So much for your daughter’s innocence. Thanks, Secretary Dunlap, for singlehandedly coarsening our society.

On Monday, Shenna Bellows was sworn in as our secretary of state. I ask that Secretary of State Bellows immediately rescind the license plate fiasco and recover all the offending plates.

Dunlap did many other misdeeds. Perhaps his most egregious was colluding with then-Attorney General Janet Mills in wasting hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars opposing anything Gov. Paul LePage proposed, even if it was a great idea.

Now Dunlap has been elected Maine state auditor, a position that he is not qualified to hold. The educational requirements for that position are clearly defined, Dunlap does not have them, and he is dumber than dirt. He’ll still get the job.

Harry White

Scarborough

