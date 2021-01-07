That a contingent of congressional Republicans is attempting to suppress the will of the American people should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with Republican voter-suppression efforts.

Summoning the bogeyman of “voter fraud” (which has been repeatedly proven a myth), Republicans nationwide have enacted local and state voter ID laws (which disproportionately affect voters of color and the working class); gerrymandered districts to favor Republican candidates; reduced polling locations (especially in districts more likely to vote Democratic); engaged in excessive purging of voter rolls, and other anti-democratic maneuvers too numerous to list here.

Current efforts to subvert our electoral process are merely an extension of their ongoing attacks on our voting rights as laid out in the Constitution. That Republicans continue to laud themselves as the party of “law and order” is, quite frankly, laughable.

Let’s be clear: This is a dangerous gambit mounted by ambitious politicians in service of a deluded wannabe autocrat. Their actions, and the actions of those complicit in this act of political theater, paint the entire Republican Party with a dark stain that may never wash away.

Bethany Mulkern

Old Orchard Beach

