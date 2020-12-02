AUGUSTA — The 130th Maine Legislature was sworn into office Wednesday in historic ceremonies at the Augusta Civic Center, as demonstrators gathered outside the arena to protest the restrictions imposed by Gov. Janet Mills to protect the public in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shouts of “Masks are medical tyranny!” and “Take off your mask!” were heard from the crowd of about 100 people, who were not allowed into the arena because of limits on public gatherings.

The ceremonies, which are usually open to the public, have been closed to only the lawmakers, support staff and credentialed State House media to limit exposure to COVID-19.

The Legislature’s 186 lawmakers are being sworn in by Andrew Mead, the acting chief justice of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, in the unusual setting of the 39,000-square foot, city-owned sports and concert arena. Space in the facility allows physical distancing of at least six feet between lawmakers and their staff.

Mead is standing in for Mills, as she began quarantining Tuesday after being in contact with a member of her Executive Protection Unit who may contracted the virus that has claimed more than 200 Maine lives.

The Senate was sworn in with only two of the 35 members absent. Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and is quarantining at home, while Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, is the presumptive next Secretary of State and did not take the oath of office.

The Senate moved quickly to nominate and unanimously elect Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, as senate president. A professional logger now serving his ninth term in either the House or Senate, Jackson is the first resident of Aroostook County to ever be elected to two consecutive terms as Senate President.

Jackson said the absence of both Mills and Bennett due to COVID-19 helps put the pandemic in perspective. To “pretend that anything was normal” would be a disservice to the hardships faced by Mainers throughout the state, he said. Jackson added that just because the Legislature is not meeting in the ornate chambers and marble-lined hallways of the State House does not mean its responsibility to the people of the state has changed.

“Over the next two years, we are going to be working alongside each other day in and day out and we will attempt to solve some of the state’s greatest challenges,” he said. “We definitely won’t agree all of the time. But like a family, we need to put our differences aside and recognize each other’s humanity for the good of the state. We need to put the hostility of the election behind us and work together for the sake of our health and our economic recovery.”

Those tensions — even hostility — were on full display Wednesday as pro-Trump, anti-Mills protesters shouted at lawmakers, staff and media as they walked into the civic center.

Protesters held signs reading “Stop the steal,” a reference to the Trump campaign’s entirely unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. Some protesters railed against Mills and screamed “Shah lies,” a reference to Dr. Nirav Shah who, as director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has earned widespread praise for his steady leadership during the pandemic.

Mead later administered the oath to 149 members of the 151 members of the House of Representatives. Its members elected Rep. Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, as the next House Speaker. At 28, Fecteau is the youngest person to ever serve as house speaker in a legislature across the country and is Maine’s first openly gay speaker.

During remarks to House members, Fecteau said he will embrace his age as he champions a message to other young people to live, work and raise families in Maine.

Fecteau also urged his colleagues to work across the aisles to help Maine respond to and recover from the pandemic.

“We have to pledge to each other to see every person at every desk in this auditorium as a partner and not a partisan,” Fecteau said.

The House and the Senate were scheduled to convene together in a joint session later Wednesday to elect the state’s three constitutional officers — secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer — and a new state auditor.

