So we are probably all getting tired of the Electoral College, but did you know that each state’s voters actually have a different amount of voter power? Yeah, one more way that our system is not truly democratic.

Voters in Wyoming have the most weight to their vote, almost three times the weight of California’s voters. The number of electoral votes is determined by the number of U.S. representatives and senators. California, Texas and Florida have only six senators altogether. The 31 smallest states added together have the same population as California, Texas and New York but have 62 senators.

This difference very much affects the weight of our votes (and Senate politics). Wyoming has a small population, with three Electoral College votes. That is 200,000 people per Electoral College vote. Florida, with a much larger population, has only one Electoral College vote per 750,000 people.

Every state is different, but generally, the more rural and less-populated states have more Electoral College power. Does this seem democratic?

Why not one voter, one vote? Why is this controversial? The candidate who gets the most votes wins. That is clear, simple democracy. Forget all the lawsuits.

Valerie Razsa

Gray

