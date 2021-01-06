I would find Peter Konieczko’s Jan. 3 letter – about putting in place the national popular vote instead of the Electoral College – funny if it were not so sad.
Last August there was an editorial in another Maine newspaper on that subject, which, like the argument in Mr. Konieczko’s letter, gets it backward. It is the national popular vote that will disenfranchise millions, encourage candidates to bypass all but a handful of battleground states, drag down voter turnout and erode confidence in our democracy and government.
A national popular vote would add battleground cities to the battleground states. Cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Boston could easily provide the votes needed to elect a president. No need for candidates to visit states with small populations like Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Montana or Wyoming. Even states with larger populations could be overwhelmed by battleground cities.
Why would anyone support the national popular vote, in which their vote didn’t count toward the outcome unless they voted for the candidate who won in battleground cities or the state(s) with a larger population? You might as well stay home.
Maine at least makes an attempt to balance the different political leanings of its two congressional districts by awarding its Electoral College votes according to the popular vote in each district. Perhaps that method should be adopted by other states instead of destroying the Electoral College, which ensures that voters in all states have a say in electing our president.
Helen A. Shaw
Rockport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Warnock makes history with Georgia Senate win as Dems near majority
-
Kennebunk Post
From Augusta
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News
-
Kennebunk Post
Guest Column
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Facts contradict election conspiracy theories
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.