BANGOR — The bus system in one of Maine’s largest cities is reducing service amid a shortage of drivers.
Bangor’s bus service is short a half dozen drivers, and has been short by at least five since October, the Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday. The service has reduced service on some routes, its superintendent told the Daily News.
Superintendent Laurie Linscott said she hopes the shortage abates in March when some employees who are on long-term sick leave are expected to return to work.
There are 26 drivers on staff filling 32 daily slots, and that has led to double shifts and long work weeks, she said.
Ridership has remained high throughout the year, Linscott said.
