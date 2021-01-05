Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 1/7 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Town Council
Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission – Trails Subcommittee
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 1/7 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Mon. 1/11 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 1/12 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee
Tues. 1/12 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Wed. 1/13 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 1/11 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 1/13 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 1/14 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 1/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Tues. 1/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting & Public Hearing
Wed. 1/13 6 p.m. Budget Committee
Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Tues. 1/12 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 1/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 1/12 6 p.m. Public Meeting
Wed. 1/13 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. School Committee
