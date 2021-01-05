Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 1/7 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Town Council

Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission – Trails Subcommittee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 1/7 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Mon. 1/11 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Tues. 1/12 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Tues. 1/12 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Wed. 1/13 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 1/11 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission

Tues. 1/12 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 1/13 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission

Thur. 1/14 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 1/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Tues. 1/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting & Public Hearing

Wed. 1/13 6 p.m. Budget Committee

Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 1/11 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Tues. 1/12 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Wed. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 1/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 1/12 6 p.m. Public Meeting

Wed. 1/13 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 1/14 7 p.m. School Committee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: