Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  1/7  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  1/11  7 p.m.  Town Council

Thur.  1/14  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission – Trails Subcommittee

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  1/7  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Mon.  1/11  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  1/11  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  1/12  9 a.m.  Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Tues.  1/12  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Wed.  1/13  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  1/11  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Tues.  1/12  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  1/13  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  1/14  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  1/7  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Tues.  1/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting & Public Hearing

Wed.  1/13  6 p.m.  Budget Committee

Thur.  1/14  7 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  1/11  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Tues.  1/12  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  1/13  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  1/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  1/12  6 p.m.  Public Meeting

Wed.  1/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  1/14  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  1/14  7 p.m.  School Committee

