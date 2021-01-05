Clinical social worker Agnieszka “Aga” Smith joined Richmond Area Health Center in December.
According to a news release, immigrating to the United States 18 years ago, Smith earned her Master’s degree in social work from the University of Silesia in Poland before continuing her studies at the University of Southern Maine and receiving her Master of Social Work in 2006. She brings social work experience with children, adolescents and adults in hospital, outpatient and residential settings.
Smith will join physicians Linda Hermans, Michael Landrum and Henry Scheuller, as well as nurse practitioners Elizabeth Kerr, Melissa Hackett and Tom Bartol.
Richmond Area Health Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in central and western Maine.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Smith joins Richmond Area Health Center
-
American Journal
Guest Column: Today’s America is unrecognizable
-
Times Record
Brunswick dealership to be acquired by Darling’s
-
Local & State
Maine reports 597 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths
-
American Journal
‘River Voices’ pays tribute to the Presumpscot