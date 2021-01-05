Clinical social worker Agnieszka “Aga” Smith joined Richmond Area Health Center in December.

According to a news release, immigrating to the United States 18 years ago, Smith earned her Master’s degree in social work from the University of Silesia in Poland before continuing her studies at the University of Southern Maine and receiving her Master of Social Work in 2006. She brings social work experience with children, adolescents and adults in hospital, outpatient and residential settings.

Smith will join physicians Linda Hermans, Michael Landrum and Henry Scheuller, as well as nurse practitioners Elizabeth Kerr, Melissa Hackett and Tom Bartol.

Richmond Area Health Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in central and western Maine.

