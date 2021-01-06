Helping the hungry

Holiday heroes

Sam “The Bottle Man” Rideout, a 12-year-old sixth grader at Memorial Middle School in South Portland, raised just over $18,000 to purchase gifts, equipment and supplies for children at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland this year. Rideout has been collecting bottles since he was 8 years old to raise money at Christmas.

Volunteers from the Maine Long Term Care Association delivered Christmas packages to Midcoast nursing home and assisted living residents that included large print crossword puzzles, adult coloring books and knitting supplies.

“It is important to let the residents know that our community cares about them, especially during these times when safety protocols have kept us from in-person support throughout the year” said Tiffany Murchison, executive director of the Maine Long Term Care Association.

The Greater Portland Board of Realtors’ online auction, “Habitat for the Holidays,” has raised over $25,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. In addition, a matching grant of $21,390 from the Maine Association of Realtors Foundation brought the total to over $45,000.

Recognition

Maine Academy of Modern Music has announced MAMM’s Volunteer of the Year is Danielle Scott who, after a shutdown due to the pandemic, led MAMM’s “Ad Hoc Rock Doc” team to advise how to reopen and provide in-person programming safely. Other recipients of its 2020 Chords for Kids “Rock Stars In Our Communities” awards include Wireless Partners LLC, recognized with the Community Sponsor Award for sponsoring MAMM events. PRBB Foundation, which supports skill-building and enrichment opportunities for youth, was recognized as a Foundation Partner. The 2020 Music Community Leader Award was given to the Maine Music Relief Fund.

Wellness coach Jason Gootman of Portland is Maine’s first Mayo Clinic-certified wellness coach; he completed training at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Sebago Technics engineering consulting firm has hired Terry D. Bennett as vice president of survey-geomatics. Bennett is a recognized global author, lecturer and industry expert on the impact and use of technology.

Maine State Music Theatre has elected Cherie Scott of Boothbay to the board of trustees for two three-year terms. Scott is the host of “Talking Food In Maine, Intimate Conversations,” which explores Maine’s culinary scene at the historic Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta. In addition, a slate of new officers was sworn in during the theatre’s annual meeting: Andrew T. Masland, of Topsham, president; Brandon Mazer, of Portland, vice president; Elena Vandervoort, of Bath, executive at large; Deborah Peet, of Brunswick, secretary; and Thomas M. Pierce, of Portland, treasurer.

Midcoast native Adam Rodgers, of Bath, has joined William Raveis Real Estate in Bath.

Louie Koll, who lives in Midcoast, has rejoined OUT Maine as a volunteer in OUT Maine’s Emerging Leaders Program. The group serves LGBTQ+ and allied youth ages 16-22.

Freeport-based Criterium Engineers is pleased to announce that Ethan Field recently joined the team as senior project engineer. Field has over 17 years of building envelope consulting experience, working from the Boston area offices of two national firms.

Jessica L. Maher recently joined Troubh Heisler LLC, a Scarborough law firm. Maher’s practice focuses on civil litigation, labor and employment, municipal, estate planning and probate, corporations/LLCs and real estate.

Giving back

A civic-minded customer who had a credit with Casella instructed the waste and recycling company to donate the funds to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in memory of Marguerite Kelly, of Harpswell, who died in 2020. John Leslie, manager of the Maine Organics Division, chose to match the credit, enabling Casella to make a $1,500 donation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: