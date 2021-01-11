PORTLAND — Greater Portland Council of Government has approved the allocation of $11.1 million in federal stimulus funds to help public transportation providers continue to operate during the pandemic.

“The region’s public transportation system will be integral in the post-pandemic economic recovery, and this funding will enable us to rebuild customer demand after the pandemic,” said Cape Elizabeth Town Manager Matthew Sturgis, who chairs GPCOG’s transportation committee.

The funds will go to seven transit agencies — Greater Portland Transit District (Metro), the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, Casco Bay Island Transit District, Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit, York County Community Action Corporation, the Regional Transportation Program and the City of South Portland Bus Service. Concord Coach Lines has also received some funds to support its Portland to Boston operations.

Of the $11.1 million allocated, $9.1 million will be used to replace lost transit agency revenues with the remainder dedicated to cleaning, sanitation and communications and to help recover ridership and improve transit system resiliency.

