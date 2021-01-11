Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 1/13 2 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee
Wed. 1/13 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 1/13 5:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 1/13 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Thur. 1/14 5 p.m. Racial Equity Steering Committee
Thur. 1/14 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Thur. 1/14 6 p.m. Design Manual Meeting
Tues. 1/19 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 1/20 2 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee
Wed. 1/20 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 1/20 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting
