Wed.  1/13  2 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee

Wed.  1/13  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  1/13  5:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  1/13  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Thur.  1/14  5 p.m.  Racial Equity Steering Committee

Thur.  1/14  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Thur.  1/14  6 p.m.  Design Manual Meeting

Tues.  1/19  5:30 p.m.  Housing and Economic Development Committee

Wed.  1/20  2 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Allocation Committee

Wed.  1/20  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  1/20  5:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting

