Gloria Ring Bray 1951 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Gloria R. Bray passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her close family at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021. Born Gloria Alice Ring in 1951, Brunswick, to Daniel G. and Dorothy E. (Annis) Ring and was baptized in the summer of 1964. She was loved by her two sisters, Barbara and Nancy who both were by her side in her final days. She graduated from Bucksport High School in 1969 and then attended the University of Maine Portland-Gorham (now USM) and graduated with a teaching degree in 1973 with a focus on literature and a passion for the English language. Gloria loved to teach. She joined the first staff of Mt. Ararat School teaching 7th and 8th Grade English in 1973. She taught middle school English for a total of 46 years sharing her love of the written word with nearly 5,000 students. There are countless stories from the 46 years of the strict but fair Mrs. Bray, as she was a cornerstone of the Mt. Ararat staff. Perhaps, she is best known for her legendary “look” which she had perfected through the years whenever a student was not meeting her behavioral expectations. It was clear when Mrs. Bray meant business. She always kept her red ink pilot pen close and was the first to notice a grammatical or spelling error. Though she was strict and firm, she was as devoted to her students as any teacher has ever been. Upon her retirement she often pulled out decades-old boxes of her students writing and would sit and read them for hours. She truly loved her work, her peers and mostly her students. As devoted as she was to her work, at home she was just as devoted to her family. In 1984 Gloria gave birth to her son, Matthew. She lived as a single mom for many years making sure that her son wanted for nothing. Her connection with her son grew even stronger later in life as Gloria battled multiple illnesses. Matthew sold his home and moved back to Gloria’s with his wife Krystal and Gloria’s three grandsons. They built her a handicap accessible addition and Gloria’s front door was 5 feet away from constant, loving support. The last 12 months of her life were difficult spending long periods of time in the hospital; however Gloria never lost her faith or her devotion to her family. Though her son was her rock and support, her grandsons were here favorite distraction. With COVID closing schools, Gloria’s last teaching job was working with her oldest grandson Riley, and middle grandson Jameson during the pandemic. She loved their creativity and of course always had a red pen near by to correct mistakes. Finnegan, her youngest grandson always kept things busy as he loved playing in her soft recliner. Never was she more happy than when she was with her grandchildren. Though small in number, her family was supremely important to Gloria for all of her life. Her relationship with her sister Barbara who lives in Brewer and her sister Nancy who lives in Jacksonville was truly cherished. Nancy’s children, Ryan and his wife Kendra and Tara and her husband Jason were extremely important to Gloria. She loved following them from afar as they all live in Florida and never missed a birthday or special occasion. As their children were born, Gloria reveled in the knowledge that her little family was growing and strong. The word that best describes Gloria is generous. She was generous with her time, her money and with her love. She loved holidays, and Christmas most of all which allowed her to be as generous as she could and celebrate the magic of the season that she so enjoyed. Gloria is survived by her son Matthew Bray, his wife Krystal and their three boys, Riley (9) Jameson (8) and Finnegan (3); her sisters, Barbara Ring and Nancy Henson; Nancy’s children, Ryan Henson and his wife Kendra and their sons Logan (9) and Camden (6); and Tara Peterson with her husband Jason and their two children Grant (9) and Eva Lee (5). A visitation with family and friends is open to the public on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a limited private funeral will be held, however the service will be live streamed beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. To access the live stream, leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship has been set up in Gloria’s name to go to a Mt. Ararat student who shows a passion for the English language as she did. Donations may be made out to: The Gloria R. Bray Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Camden National Bank 16 Topsham Fair Mall Rd. Topsham ME 04086

Guest Book