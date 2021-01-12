Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 1/19 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 1/20 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Joint Town Council/School Board Workshop
Thur. 1/21 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee
Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Sat. 1/16 9 a.m. Town Council Goals Workshop
Tues. 1/19 8:15 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee
Tues. 1/19 5:30 p.m. Coastal Water and Harbor Committee
Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission
Wed. 1/20 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Thur. 1/21 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee
Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Downtown Development Committee
Fri. 1/22 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 1/20 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee
Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Energy and Recycling Committee
Thur. 1/21 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group
Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
