Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  1/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  1/20  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Wed.  1/20  7 p.m.  Joint Town Council/School Board Workshop

Thur.  1/21  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Thur.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Sat.  1/16  9 a.m.  Town Council Goals Workshop

Tues.  1/19  8:15 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee

Tues.  1/19  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Water and Harbor Committee

Tues.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission

Wed.  1/20  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Wed.  1/20  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Thur.  1/21  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

Thur.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Ad-Hoc Downtown Development Committee

Fri.  1/22  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  1/19  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  1/20  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  1/20  6 p.m.  Community Development Advisory Committee

Wed.  1/20  6:30 p.m.  Energy and Recycling Committee

Thur.  1/21  5 p.m.  Police Services Review Working Group

Thur.  1/21  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

