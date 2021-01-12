Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 1/19 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 1/20 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Joint Town Council/School Board Workshop

Thur. 1/21 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Sat. 1/16 9 a.m. Town Council Goals Workshop

Tues. 1/19 8:15 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee

Tues. 1/19 5:30 p.m. Coastal Water and Harbor Committee

Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission

Wed. 1/20 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Wed. 1/20 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Thur. 1/21 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Ad-Hoc Downtown Development Committee

Fri. 1/22 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues. 1/19 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 1/20 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 1/20 6 p.m. Community Development Advisory Committee

Wed. 1/20 6:30 p.m. Energy and Recycling Committee

Thur. 1/21 5 p.m. Police Services Review Working Group

Thur. 1/21 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

