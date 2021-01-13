Two people were killed Tuesday when a car they were traveling in was hit from behind by a tractor trailer after traffic slowed for another crash that occurred during a police pursuit in York County, Maine State Police said Wednesday.

Police say Geoffrey Gattis, 68, and his wife, 68-year-old Elizabeth Gattis, of Falmouth, died in the crash just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when traffic in both directions on the Maine Turnpike was stopped or slowed because of the crash related to the police pursuit. A tractor-trailer driven David Herring, 38, of South Portland failed to recognize traffic had slowed and struck the couple’s Lexus from behind, pushing it under a tractor-trailer that was hauling large paper rolls, according to state police.

That crash occurred shortly after state police pursued a vehicle in the southbound lanes until it crashed near the Kittery-York border. The pursuit began after police received at least six complaints about a driver operating a white pickup truck towing a U-Haul trailer erratically.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries and a cruiser was damaged during the chase and apprehension of the driver of the pursued vehicle.

Trooper Lee Vanadestine saw the truck and began to pursue it when it failed to stop and continued at high speeds through three lanes of traffic, police said. Vanadestine attempted to end the chase by ramming the trailer, but lost control of his cruiser and crashed into the guardrail on the median, said Katy England, a spokesperson for Maine State Police.

Vanadestine’s cruiser was disabled and he sustained minor injuries. Trooper Jarrot MacKinnon continued the pursuit and a Kittery police officer attempted to deploy spike mats to disable the vehicle, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

The pickup then rammed into a Kittery police lieutenant’s cruiser, which was parked in the mile 4.5 crossover in an attempt to assist with the pursuit, England said. Lt. John Desjardins, who was still in the cruiser, received minor injuries.

Police identified the driver of the pickup as 49-year-old David Stoddard of Topsham. He was taken into custody and transported to York Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Stoddard will be charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated driving to endanger and eluding, according to police.

The injured officers were treated and released.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: