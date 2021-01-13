A virtual lecture organized by the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 will focus on sturgeon. The lecture will feature Gayle Zydlewski, a professor at the University of Maine who has carried out research on sturgeon in Maine’s rivers for more than 10 years. Zydlewski will discuss where sturgeon can be found along Maine’s coast, how they live and what recent research in Maine has found out about them.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, Kennebec Estuary Land Trust co-founder and board member Jack Witham will discuss his work at the Holt Research Forest. On Thursday, Feb.25, Tim Blair will lead a discussion on mindful meditation in the outdoors.
Land trust lectures will continue through April. Visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400 for more information.
Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation.
