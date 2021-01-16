In the past, when I’ve traveled to Washington, D.C., to march for peace, the presence of police was overwhelming.

Heavily armed, armored (and mean) police were everywhere, and snipers were on rooftops all around the area. The idea of getting close to government buildings was out of the question, never mind trying to get close while carrying a weapon.

Getting beaten, Tased or arrested was not unusual, even for just being present. So, one must ask: What happened to that taxpayer-funded, over-the-top security on Jan. 6?

Cynthia G. Riley

Wells

