Re: the Jan. 2 letter to the editor by Kelly Garver of Eliot (“Mainers put community before politics”):
She states she is a liberal supporter of Black Lives Matter and pro-LGBTQI. She voted for Sen. Susan Collins because she feels Collins is loyal to Maine.
I would expect that any senator would be loyal to their home state. What I don’t understand is how anyone who claims to be liberal could have voted for Collins, whose votes under Donald Trump were anything but loyal to Maine women, our Black, Indigenous and people of color community, immigrants, etc.
Collins not only voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States, but she also made a big deal of it. She also voted to confirm dozens of judges (several unqualified and many who oppose abortion rights) to lifetime appointments to federal courts. Thus, in effect, many of her votes have been against abortion. She lives in a self-created bubble, so as to never have to make herself available to the public to answer questions. No town halls, no spontaneous anything.
Sen. Collins has blown every opportunity to show character or courage. I’m sorry we are stuck with her until 2026.
Adair DeLamater
Bath
