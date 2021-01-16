A three-member commission in Maine’s least-populated county has delivered a rebuke to the governor that includes falsehoods and repeatedly refers to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan Virus.”

The Piscataquis County Commission resolution objecting to Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 executive orders states, for example, that face coverings cause pneumonia and respiratory disease, causing “far worse devastation to the populace than the virus itself,” the Bangor Daily News reported.

Mills spokesperson Lindsay Crete defended the governor’s policies, saying they led Maine to have some of the lowest rates of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country.

“She refuses to make the pandemic political, and her administration will continue to balance public and economic health as we put a lid on this deadly virus,” Crete said.

Despite the efforts, the coronavirus has been surging in Maine. The state’s death toll topped 500 on Saturday as the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported another 30 deaths.

