FALMOUTH – John Emmanuel Kourinos, 75, lost a courageous two-year battle with cancer at the Gosnell House in Scarborough on Jan. 9, 2021, with his family by his side.John was born Nov. 9, 1945 in the village of Kroustas, Crete, Greece, the oldest of six children. At the young age of 16, he joined the Greek Merchant Marines out of necessity to provide for his parents and siblings in Greece. His service to his native country led him all over the world, eventually bringing him to Portland in the 1960s. After arriving in Maine with little more than the clothes on his back, he quickly learned the English language and worked various jobs before starting his career at J.J. Nissen in Portland. It was there where he worked as a baker and then rose through the ranks to a supervisor position and ultimately worked for over 30 years. By 1970, he was married and living in Falmouth with the dream of raising a family and achieving the American Dream. In addition to his career at Nissen’s Bakery, John’s love of the ocean drew him to a second career as a commercial lobsterman for over 30 years. A fixture at Falmouth Town Landing, his port of call, John worked into his 70s until his illness would no longer allow.Since retiring from Nissen’s, John spent winters in Greece with his family where he fulfilled his lifelong dream of building a house overlooking the Aegean Sea.“Papou” was extremely proud of his strong work ethic and frugal values. “Food and shelter” were his words to live by, and those were the important values he instilled in his children. He was an incredible cook and storyteller who loved to feed those closest to him while discussing world affairs and riveting stories about his difficult early years. He was especially proud of replicating his sisters’ Moussaka dish and enjoyed serving it to his friends and family along with fresh vegetables grown in his garden. John had a blue-collar career as a baker and lobsterman yet was a remarkably well-read intellectual who had a strong interest in world news and politics. His sharp wit and extensive knowledge of international affairs always made for engaging conversation with friends and family.John is survived by his son Emmanuel “Manny” Kourinos and his wife Nicolle of Falmouth, his daughter Caroline Sprague and her husband Mark of Cumberland; grandchildren Richard and George Kourinos and John and Audrey Sprague. He is also survived by his beloved nephew, Tony Kourinos of Falmouth; his sister Maria Kourinos of Kroustas, Greece, his brother Kostas Kourinos of Revere, Mass., Marilyn Kourinos of Falmouth; and many, many nieces and nephews. John will be missed by so many, including his close friends, Richard “Rico” Landon of Falmouth, Dr. Steven Shaw of Portland, Rachel Houlihan of Yarmouth, and his best friend of all, his grand-dog, Olivia.The family held a private service to honor John at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. A celebration of life will be planned to honor John’s life at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s name may be made to: Rainbow Rescues, P.O. Box 1179, East Hampton, MA 01027.

